ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of ITV PLC. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the previous session’s volume of 2,818 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITVPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

