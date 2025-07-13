ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of ITV PLC. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the previous session’s volume of 2,818 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITVPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on ITVPY
ITV Stock Down 0.9%
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.