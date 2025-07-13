iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.