Stillwater Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

