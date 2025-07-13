SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

