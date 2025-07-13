Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. 3M Company has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $159.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

