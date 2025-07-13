Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,432,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $476.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.50. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $498.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

