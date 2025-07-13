Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
BKNIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.
Bankinter Price Performance
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
