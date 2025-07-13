Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,527,000 after buying an additional 1,770,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 935,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 798,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $112.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $112.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

