Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after buying an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

