Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AppLovin by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,681,287.93. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $335.10 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

