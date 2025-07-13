Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

