State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,585,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after acquiring an additional 378,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

STERIS Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $227.92 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.01. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

