DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 91 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,518,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.08.

LPLA opened at $371.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $390.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

