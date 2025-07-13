DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.27 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5,820.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $21,079,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

