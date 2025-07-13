Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,343.90. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,012. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,094. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Roku in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.