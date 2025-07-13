M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,376 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 377,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after buying an additional 1,992,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,436,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

