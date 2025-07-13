Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) PT at $292.88

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after acquiring an additional 414,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,132,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $37,517,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $295.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

