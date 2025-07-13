Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Merus worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Merus by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Merus by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.
Insider Activity
In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $924,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Merus Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $54.50 on Friday. Merus N.V. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.00.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Merus Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
