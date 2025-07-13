Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $195.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.