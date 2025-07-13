New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Cigna Group worth $163,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.0%

CI stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

