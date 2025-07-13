New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,991 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $195,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.64.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

