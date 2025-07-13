Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

GameSquare, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, NIP Group, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to competitive video gaming—whether they develop or publish esports titles, organize tournaments, operate streaming platforms, or manufacture gaming hardware. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the fast-growing esports market, though they should also weigh industry-specific risks like shifting gamer preferences, changing advertising landscapes, and technology cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAME traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,455,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 888,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,348. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 336,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.66. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.16. 51,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.56 and its 200-day moving average is $200.93. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.05. 52,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIP Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 183,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,812. NIP Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBGI

Featured Articles