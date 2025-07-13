Best Restaurant Stocks To Research – July 10th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are concentrated flavor bases—broths or fonds—used as the foundation for soups, sauces and stews in professional kitchens. They’re made by gently simmering animal bones, meat, fish or vegetables with aromatics for several hours, then straining and reducing the liquid to intensify its taste. Many restaurants prepare them in-house in large batches, while commercial liquid, frozen or powdered versions are also available for convenience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.47. 9,798,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,924,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $476.55. 2,125,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,494. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.05 and its 200 day moving average is $493.79.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.96. 9,954,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,216,013. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

