7,429 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 362.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

