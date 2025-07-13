New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $257,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $435.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

