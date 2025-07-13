Prism Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.