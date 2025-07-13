Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.53 and a 200-day moving average of $283.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

