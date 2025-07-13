iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 0.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $127.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $128.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -227.87 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

