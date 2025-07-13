3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 101,966 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,966 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 1.00% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBUX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,861,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,547,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 336.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 70,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

TBUX stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $50.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

