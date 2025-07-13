Prism Advisors Inc. Has $20.74 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $20,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,650 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,645 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,563,000 after purchasing an additional 564,915 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,009,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,668,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

