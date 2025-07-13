Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 455 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

