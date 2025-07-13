Prism Advisors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 109,066.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

