3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $766,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

