3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 15,914 Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL)

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FGDL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 1,325.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FGDL opened at $44.73 on Friday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18.

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

