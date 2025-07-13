Prism Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 10.6%

NULG stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

