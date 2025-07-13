Financial Security Advisor Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.