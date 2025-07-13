Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 2,882 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

