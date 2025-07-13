Prism Advisors Inc. Has $11.18 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

