Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Head to Head Survey

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Signet Jewelers and Bergio International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bergio International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus price target of $87.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Signet Jewelers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Bergio International.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Signet Jewelers has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bergio International has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Bergio International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers 0.63% 22.41% 7.32% Bergio International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Bergio International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers $6.70 billion 0.49 $61.20 million $0.92 86.49 Bergio International $4.09 million 0.00 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Bergio International.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Bergio International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile. This segment also engages in jewelry subscription business. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Bergio International

(Get Free Report)

Bergio International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold. In addition, it offers bridal products and couture and/or one of kind pieces. The company offers its products under the Bergio brand name through online and retail stores. Bergio International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.