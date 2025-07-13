CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Cut by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,186 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $123,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,106,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $374.80 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

