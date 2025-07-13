Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AZEK worth $45,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,987,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 823,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $51.50 target price on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

