Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $47,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 1.7%

HOLX stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

