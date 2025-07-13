Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,106 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.56% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $32,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

