Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $47,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 613.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AAON by 652.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,714.80. The trade was a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

