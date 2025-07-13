Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $16,002.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $16,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,145,222.28. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $10,605.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Elliot Noss sold 2,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $52,025.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Elliot Noss sold 2,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $53,326.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $65,408.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,769.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $11,473.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Elliot Noss sold 800 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $12,968.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $8,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $8,185.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

