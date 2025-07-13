Insider Selling: Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Sells $21,561.12 in Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 1,674 shares of Venu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,002,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,466.88. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.72. Venu Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Venu in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Venu during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

