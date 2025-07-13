Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Webster Financial Trading Down 1.0%
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.
Insider Activity
In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
