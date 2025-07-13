Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

