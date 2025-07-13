Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 239,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.49.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

