Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 42.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 118.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 89.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.8%

MTDR stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.86 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,890.16. This trade represents a 10.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

